'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 teaser finds the crew in a mystery
UPI News Service, 04/02/2025
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which finds the Enterprise crew in new situations including a murder mystery.
ADVERTISEMENT
The teaser features clips from episodes that find Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew facing new challenges including an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery and a situation that finds the crew needing to outfit the Enterprise with wired phones.
"When we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn," Paramount+ said in a press release. "But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve."
The streaming service promised the new season would take its characters "into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.