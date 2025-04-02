Netflix is previewing its upcoming anime film The Rose of Versailles, which arrives on the streamer April 30 and based on a serialized manga by Riyoko Ikeda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer released Wednesday shows Marie Antoinette (Aya Hirano) arriving in France and seeing Oscar (Miyuki Sawashiro) for the first time.

"This tale of romances and fate unfolds during the turbulent French Revolution vividly bringing to life the world of Oscar -- a beautiful woman raised as a boy by a distinguished general -- and an ensemble of unforgettable characters," an official synopsis reads. "...In an era of restrictions, Oscar defies the societal limits of status and gender, choosing her own path and bravely leaping into the French Revolution."

The voice cast also includes Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Kazuki Kato, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takuya Eguchi, Miyu Irino, Fukushi Ochiai, Sumi Shimamoto, Kensho Ono, Sora Tokui, Minami Tanaka, Atsushi Tamaru, Daiki Yamashita, Yuto Suzuki, Junta Terashima, Banjo Ginga, Mayumi Tanaka, Fumi Hirano, Hochu Otsuka, Saori Hayami, Jin Yamanoi, Akio Otsuka, Wataru Takagi, Hironori Kondoh and Hitomi Kuroki.