Comedy Central announced the premiere date for South Park Season 27 on Wednesday. The new season debuts July 9.

In a teaser, Randy Marsh offers ketamine to his daughter, Shelley, while Butters and other kids become air traffic controllers as airplanes crash into each other.

South Park has always been topical because its one week production schedule allows it to address the week's events.

The teaser begins with live-action footage of a swing set and airplane wing, stating "The acclaimed drama returns." A slowed down version of the Oscar-nominated song "Blame Canada" from the 1999 South Park movie plays.

Some of the clips show Canadians going to war waving the Canadian flag. Other scenes show Cartman in a delivery room while a woman gives birth, Kyle sprouting chicken feathers in an allusion to bird flu, and South Park's version of Moses from a Season 3 episode.