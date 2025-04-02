Juno Temple will portray a woman whose attic produces infinite husbands in the upcoming A24 series The Husbands for Apple TV+.

Temple (Fargo, Venom: The Last Dance) plays Lauren, a woman who encounters a man who insists they are married despite the fact that she hasn't met him before.

"As Lauren tries to puzzle out how she could be married to someone she can't remember meeting, Michael goes to the attic to change a lightbulb and abruptly disappears. In his place, a new husband emerges," an official synopsis reads.

The attic apparently generates "an infinite supply of husbands," according the description.

The Husbands takes its inspiration from the Holly Gramazio novel and is directed by Craig Gillespie, who also worked on Cruella and I, Tonya.

A release date has not yet been announced.