Apple TV+ is previewing Fountain of Youth, a new film starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as siblings searching for the famed waters.

"There's a power beyond any of our comprehension. One story, five continents, dozens of cultures over thousands of years, " Krasinski says in the trailer released Wednesday.

The preview shows snippets of an apparent car chase, fights in front of Egypt's pyramids, and bickering between the siblings who had gone more than a year without speaking.

"They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives... and possibly lead to immortality," an official description reads.

Guy Ritchie, known for films as The Gentlemen, is directing the new movie, which also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

Fountain of Youth arrives on the streamer May 23.