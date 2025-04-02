Kevin Bacon teamed up with the host of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to spoof Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69" in a "First Drafts of Rock" sketch.

Bacon, 66, and Fallon donned wigs and 1980s-style blue-collar rocker outfits to perform a rendition of the 1985 song with humorous "first draft" lyrics.

"I got my first real six string / I bought it at the Five and Dime / I counted and then it was six strings / I played it and it sounded fine / door opened, I heard a little ding-a-ling / another guy walked in the Five and Dime / said he was looking for a six string / I said he couldn't have mine," Bacon sings.

Bacon and Fallon's "First Drafts of Rock" series of sketches previously spoofed the Rolling Stones' "Paint It, Black," Tears for Fears' "Talk About the Weather," the Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun," The Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go," the Allman Brothers Band's "Ramblin' Man" and other songs.