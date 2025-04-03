Disney announced Wednesday that filming for the fifth Descendants movie is now underway.

An Instagram post shows cast members smiling in front of what appears to be a residential building made of stone. Yellow flowers line the grass behind the stars.

Kylie Cantrall, who reprises her role as Princess Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Malia Baker, who returns as Cinderella's daughter Chloe, hold a clapperboard in the photo alongside new cast member Liamani Segura, who will portray Pink.

The upcoming film will see Leonardo Nam reprising his Maddox Hatter character, and new cast members include Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis.

"Picking up shortly after the events of Descendants: The Rise of Red, the fifth film explores what 'happily ever after' is really like for Red and Chloe in the wake of their time-traveling adventures," an official synopsis reads. "Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, the sequel delves into the warning from the end of the last movie: 'There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.'"

Cantrall and Baker will also be among the performers in an upcoming Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide tour that kicks off July 17 in San Diego.