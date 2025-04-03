Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and other Handmaid's Tale cast members attended the Los Angeles premiere of the show's sixth and final season Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moss, who portrays June in the show, wore a black suit, while Strahovski, who portrays Serena, wore a black, off-the-shoulder dress.

The series, inspired by Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, shows life in Gilead -- a totalitarian society where wealthy families force fertile women to be surrogates.

Season 6 shows June helming a rebellion.

Other series stars at the premiere included O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Madeline Brewer, Amada Brugel, Carly Hughes, Ever Carradine, Josh Charles, Sam Jaeger and Ann Dowd.

Dowd is also set to reprise her role as Aunt Lydia in the upcoming series The Testaments, which is based on Atwood's sequel to The Handmaids Tale.

Moss will executive produce.

Season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale begins streaming on Hulu Tuesday.