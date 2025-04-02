Clarkson's Farm will return to Prime Video May 23 for Season 4, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The series follows the ever-changing life at Diddly Squat Farm and the upcoming chapter will show Jeremy Clarkson as he endeavors to open a pub, a press release states.

"Back at Diddly Squat, the Lamborghini tractor is showing its age, and there's a menagerie of livestock to manage -- from a big new bull, a very little pig, to high-tech goats," an official synopsis reads. "Mother Nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers."

The first four episodes arrive May 23. Another pair of episodes begin streaming May 30, before the season concludes with two episodes June 6.