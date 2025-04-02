Tony Hale plays a dad whose daughter's drawings come to life in Sketch, a new film director Seth Worley describes as "Inside Out meets Jurassic Park."

Angel Studios released a trailer for the film Wednesday at CinemaCon that shows Hale (Arrested Development) contending with the various monsters drawn by Amber, his 10-year-old daughter (Bianca Belle), that eventually find their way out of her composition book and into the real world.

"Now, her family must face Amber's living nightmares head-on before her creations destroy everything," an official synopsis reads.

Worley said in a press release that Sketch "is 100% me, and I still can't figure out how to describe it to people."

"But to me, it's Inside Out meets Jurassic Park. It challenges stigmas surrounding grief and explores childhood emotions, the darker places they can go, and how we live our lives in the wake of trauma," he added.

D'Arcy Carden and Kue Lawrence also star in the film, which is due in theaters Aug. 6.