Production company Neon unveiled a new poster for The Life of Chuck, a Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston.

The poster features Hiddleston dancing atop a body of water underneath the stars with the tagline: "Every life is universe all its own."

The Life of Chuck is directed by Mike Flannigan and is based on a short story by Stephen King.

"From the hearts and minds of Stephen King and Mike Flanagan comes The Life of Chuck, the extraordinary story of an ordinary man. This unforgettable, genre-bending tale celebrates the life of Charles 'Chuck' Krantz as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us," the film's official synopsis reads.

The Life of Chuck, which also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay and Mark Hamill, arrives in theaters June 6.