Paramount+ announced its new series MobLand scored 2.2 million global viewers on premiere day, making it the streaming service's most-watched original series premiere ever.

The streaming service said in a press release that the series, starring Pierce Brosnan as the head of an organized crime family, set a new record for Paramount+ with its premiere day numbers.

MobLand follows mobster Conrad Harrigan (Brosnan) as he struggles for power in a global crime syndicate.

The series also stars Helen Mirran as Harrigan's wife.

Other cast members include Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon and Lisa Dawn.