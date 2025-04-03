Paramount+ announced its new series MobLand scored 2.2 million global viewers on premiere day, making it the streaming service's most-watched original series premiere ever.The streaming service said in a press release that the series, starring Pierce Brosnan as the head of an organized crime family, set a new record for Paramount+ with its premiere day numbers.MobLand follows mobster Conrad Harrigan (Brosnan) as he struggles for power in a global crime syndicate.The series also stars Helen Mirran as Harrigan's wife.Other cast members include Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon and Lisa Dawn.