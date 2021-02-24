Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will return for Season 16 of America's Got Talent, NBC announced Wednesday.

Terry Crews has also signed on to return as the show's host.

The new season is to debut this summer.

"To celebrate the return of America's favorite judging panel, AGT will be hosting one final nationwide 'Last Chance Audition' for the upcoming season on Saturday, March 6," a network news release said.

"Interested acts can register now at www.AGTAuditions.com for a virtual audition slot where they will perform live for show producers. The best acts discovered that day will then go on to perform for the AGT judges."