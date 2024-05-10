Fashion model Hailey Bieber is pregnant with first child.

Her husband, pop music star Justin Bieber , on Thursday shared photos and videos of her with a baby bump and wearing a long whit gown while they renewed their wedding vows outside.

"Everyone is excited for them," People.com cited an unnamed source as saying.

"They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They're also starting to decorate a nursery. They can't wait to meet the baby."

The post has already gotten more than 12 million "likes."

Justin, 30, married Hailey in 2018.