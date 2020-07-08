A Canadian man who won a lottery jackpot of nearly $75,000 said the winning ticket sat forgotten for months in the pocket of a jacket he had loaned to a friend.

Jose Lima, 69, told Ontario Lottery officials he got his jacket back after loaning it out to a friend and discovered the pocket contained a forgotten ticket for the Sept. 28, 2019, Lotto 6/49 drawing.

Lima took the ticket to a store to see if it was a winner and he initially thought he had scored a much smaller prize until the validation slip revealed he had won $74,045.50.

"I feel wonderful. It's something that happens once in a lifetime if it ever happens at all," Lima said.

The winner said he plans to use his winnings to buy a cottage where he can go boating.