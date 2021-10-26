Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone are going on tour in 2022.

Rae, 42, and Stone, 34, shared plans Tuesday for a new U.S. tour.

The British singers will perform Jan. 19-22 at Capital Jazz SuperCruise before kicking off the tour Jan. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The venture will come to a close Feb. 11 in Dallas, Texas.

"THRILLED to be going on tour again, with my friend Joss Stone," Rae wrote on Instagram.

Stone last released the single "Walk with Me" in December 2020. She won Season 2 of the British version of The Masked Singer in February.

Rae released her third album, The Heart Speaks in Whispers, in 2016. She co-wrote the song "New to Me" for the 2020 film The High Note, which was performed by Tracee Ellis Ross in the movie.

Here's the full list of dates for the 2022 tour:

Jan. 19-22 - Capital Jazz SuperCruise

Jan. 23 - Orlando, Fla., at Dr. Phillips Center, Walt Disney Theater

Jan. 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at Parker Playhouse

Jan. 26 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 28 - Savannah, Ga., at John Mercer Theatre

Jan. 29 - North Charleston, S.C., at North Charleston & Performing Arts Center

Jan. 31 - Atlanta, at Woodruff Arts Center

Feb. 2 - Charlotte, N.C., at Ovens Auditorium

Feb. 3 - Nashville, at Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 5 - Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Feb. 8 - Houston, Texas, at The Terminal

Feb. 10 - Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at the Moody

Feb. 11- Dallas, at Majestic Theatre