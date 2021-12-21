Andy Cohen is back to work after battling his second case of COVID-19.

The 53-year-old television and radio personality returned to Radio Andy on Monday after testing positive for the virus for the second time.

Cohen said he quarantined for 10 days and tested negative Monday morning.

"I am so happy I could cry right now," he said of his return. "I had COVID. That's why we were gone all last week. And the best news is I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test."

Cohen confirmed on Twitter that he had COVID-19. A fan asked if he had COVID-19 and if that was why Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live aired reruns last week.

"Yes! All better now," Cohen responded.

Cohen previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus," Cohen said at the time.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," he added.

Cohen hosts Radio Andy and the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live. He is also an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise.