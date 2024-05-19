Family adventure If is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $35 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with $26 million, followed by The Strangers -- Chapter 1 at No. 3 with $12 million, The Fall Guy at No. 4 with $8.5 million and Challengers at No. 5 with $2.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Back to Black at No. 6 with $2.85 million, Tarot at No. 7 with $2 million, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire at No. 8 with $1.7 million, The Blue Angels at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Unsung Hero at No. 10 with $1.1 million.