Hot in Cleveland and One Day at a Time actress Valerie Bertinelli, who is also a cooking and lifestyle TV personality, has announced she is taking a break from social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bertinelli, 64, has been on the promotion trail for her new book, Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share.

"The last six or so weeks have been ... a LOT. And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I've had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert's clothing is in need of a mental health break," Bertinelli wrote on Instagram this weekend.

"I know, I know, this isn't an airport, I don't need to announce my departure. I just know how some of you worry about me if I don't post often enough," he added. "But, I'm good. Honest. Taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing, and I'm grateful I'm at a place in my life where I'm aware enough to know when I'm overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted. Y'all take care of yourselves. I'll be back before you know it."