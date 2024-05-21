Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Holly Hunter will star in the series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Hunter will play the captain and chancellor of the academy.

Starfleet Academy introduces a new cast of cadets training to become the crew of a starship, like Captain Kirk and Picard's crews.

Paramount+ announced Starfleet Academy in March 2023. Production will begin this summer.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will show-run. Kurtzman is the creator of Paramount+'s streaming Star Trek universe, including Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds. He also co-wrote 2009's film Star Trek and 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness.

Landau created The CW's Nancy Drew and Tom Swift.

An Academy Award winner for The Piano, Hunter starred in Broadcast News, Raising Arizona, Home for the Holidays, Thirteen, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and more.

On television, she starred in Saving Grace, Mr. Mayor, Top of the Lake and Succession.