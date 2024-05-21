Shane Gillis' scripted comedy 'Tires' gets a second season
UPI News Service, 05/21/2024
Netflix announced Tuesday it already has ordered a second season of Tires, a scripted comedy from comedian Shane Gillis, which is set to premiere Thursday.
Season 2 is expected to stream next year.
Steve Gerben, Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox and Stavros Halkias co-star.
"Will (Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father's business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis)," a synopsis said.
Gillis recently performed three sold-out shows as part of the "Netflix is a Joke Fest" in Los Angeles.
His 2023 special, Beautiful Dogs, was a huge hit for Netflix, and he plans to headline a new stand-up show for the platform next year.
