Focus Features has announced plans to release Bugonia, a new movie starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, in the United States.

"The film follows two conspiracy obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth," the studio said on its website Saturday.

The English-language film is an adaptation of the South Korean sci-fi comedy, Save the Green Planet!

The new version reunites Stone with Yorgos Lanthimos, the director who helmed her Oscar-winning performance in 2023's Poor Things.

"Yorgos Lanthimos is a cinematic visionary with a singular style that has captivated audiences worldwide. We could not be more excited to partner with him, Emma, and the incredible teams at Element, Square Peg, and CJ ENM to re-imagine this twisted and darkly funny story," Peter Kujawski, chairman of Focus Features, said in a statement.

Lanthimos, Stone and Plemons were at the Cannes Film Festival in France this weekend to promote their movie, Kinds of Kindness.