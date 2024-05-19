Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890-- Civil rights leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934-- Actor\/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 89)-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 85)-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944-- Musician Pete Townshend (Who) in 1945 (age 79)-- Wrestler\/actor Andre the Giant, born Andre Rene Roussimoff, in 1946-- Jamaican actor\/model\/musician Grace Jones in 1948 (age 76)-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 75)-- Ashraf Ghani, final president of Afghanistan before Taliban takeover, in 1949 (age 75)-- Musician Joey Ramone in 1951-- Musician Phil Rudd (AC\/DC) in 1954 (age 70)-- Actor\/former first son Steven Ford in 1956 (age 68)-- Lithuanian President Gitanas Naus\u0117da in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Polly Walker in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Jason Gray-Stanford in 1970 (age 54)-- Musician Israel Houghton in 1971 (age 53)-- Musician Jenny Berggren, born Jenny Petren, (Ace of Base) in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 42)-- Musician James Richardson (MGMT) in 1983 (age 41)-- Comedian Michael Che in 1983 (age 41)-- Actor Eric Lloyd in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 37)-- Disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern in 1987-- Musician Sam Smith in 1992 (age 32)-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 32)-- TV personality\/musician JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (21)