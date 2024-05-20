Steve Coogan has begun filming a new six-episode iteration of his Alan Partridge faux docu-series in the south of England, the BBC announced Monday.

The theme of the 30-minute comedy, And Did Those Feet... with Alan Partridge, will be mental wellness.

"Steve Coogan and [writer-directors] Neil and Rob Gibbons have done it again," Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy commissioning, said in a statement.

"This look into the state of the nation (and Alan's own psyche) through a unique lens -- that of Alan Partridge -- promises to further bolster the already iconic repertoire of the most legendary comedy character in the United Kingdom. This series will firmly cement Alan Partridge as a national treasure."

Coogan has played the over-confident, inept broadcast journalist in various TV series, specials, stage shows and podcasts since 1991.