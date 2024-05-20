Erin Foster is a new mom.

Foster, a businesswoman and the daughter of music producer David Foster , welcomed her first child, daughter Noa Mimi, with her husband, Simon Tikhman, on Friday.

Foster, 41, shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos from her home birth and with her baby girl.

"Truly the most insane experience of my life, with the best ending. Noa Mimi Tikhman being nothing like her mother who is always late, arrived two weeks early at 4:41am on May 17th," Foster captioned the post. "Being totally unbiased I would say she's perfect and super advanced already, and might be the first person I've met who prefers me to Simon."

"Gave birth to her au naturale in our bed like a beast, but also would have taken heroine in the moment if someone offered," she added. "Simon would like everyone to know he's a warrior too."

Foster's sister Sara Foster , their mother, Rebecca Foster, and actress Jennifer Aniston were among those to congratulate the new mom in the comments.

"We love you so much Noa. You are your dad's twin. Not sure slide 6 was necessary," Sara Foster wrote, poking fun at an image that showed Erin Foster grimacing during the birth.

"SO PROUD of you my Warrior of a Daughter. You did it with deep courage & a fierce determination. Your Noa is here. I AM so blessed to be your mother. I love you Erin with my whole heart," Rebecca Foster added.

"YES Mama and Papa! Welcome, Noa girl," Aniston said.

Foster and Tikhman married in December 2019 and announced in November 2023 that they were expecting their first child.

"It feels like we need something positive right now, so I'd like to offer something. I'm pregnant!" Foster said on Instagram at the time.

Foster and her sister Sara Foster co-founded the clothing company Favorite Daughter and co-host the podcast The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster.