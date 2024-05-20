Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldai±a were all smiles on the red carpet Sunday.

Gomez, 31, and Saldai±a, 45, attended the Cannes Film Festival photocall for their film Emilia Perez.

Gomez wore a red custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture tea-length dress with handmade silk organza roses at the bustline. She accessorized with red pointed-toe pumps and diamond jewelry.

Saldai±a sported an oversized grey blazer over a shirt with a plunging neckline, along with a sheer knee-length skirt, black nylons and brown pointed-toe pumps.

The pair were joined by writer and director Jacques Audiard and their co-stars Karla Sofi­a Gascon, Edgar Rami­rez and Adriana Paz.

Emilia Perez is a musical thriller written and directed by Audiard (A Prophet, Rust and Bone). The movie follows Rita (Saldai±a), a lawyer tasked with helping a Mexican cartel leader (Gascon) withdraw from the business and undergo gender confirmation surgery.

Saldai±a told People at the photocall that Audiard celebrates Mexican culture in the film.

"He has this story which depicts a number of things that you can find in Mexico and which need to be improved in other countries," the actress said. "But he celebrates the culture, which is so beautiful, and so rich, and so artistic."

Gascon, who is transgender, also championed trans rights.

"I think trans people should be treated like just anybody else. I'm no better, no worse than somebody else," the actress said. "We have to continue fighting for our rights."

Emilia Perez had its world premiere Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a nearly 10-minute standing ovation.