Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy is a dad of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer and musician, 45, recently welcomed his third child, his second with his wife, Elle Bellamy.

Bellamy and his wife announced the birth of their son, George Julien-Wade, in a post Monday on Instagram.

The couple shared the news alongside photos of their baby boy at the hospital and at home.

"We are so pleased to announce the arrival of our new baby angel boy," Elle Bellamy captioned the post. "George Julien-Wade Bellamy. Born on Sunday May 12, 2024. The most special blessing born on Mother's Day & what would've been my late Mother's 60th birthday. Named after Matt's Dad George, my Mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans."

"He arrived healthy, happy, and handsome as ever!!! We are obsessed & basking in newborn heavenly bliss!!!" she said. "I am recovering well and he has already settled into such a nice routine. So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband @mattbellamy for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way! It's an honor to bring another brilliant Bellamy into existence!"

Bellamy's father, George Bellamy, responded in the comments.

"Elle and Matt. Well done both of you on producing a beautiful baby and extending both our families with a son, no less. I feel very proud that you gave him my name, and those of Elles mum and dad I'm absolutely delighted and love you all loads...." he wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bellamy and Elle Bellamy married in August 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Lovella Dawn, in June 2020.

Bellamy also has a 12-year-old son, Bingham, with his ex-fiance, actress Kate Hudson.