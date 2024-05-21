The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is going to be a dad.

The television personality and former football player, 32, is expecting his first child with his husband, political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

In an interview with Men's Health, Underwood shared how he and Brown are expecting a baby boy via surrogate after experiencing fertility struggles. Underwood had an extremely low sperm count but was able to regain his fertility via "sperm rehab."

Underwood and Brown's surrogate is now due to give birth to their son in October. The couple first found an egg donor, whose fertilized embryo was transferred into the surrogate.

Underwood and Brown looked for an egg donor who was spontaneous and adventurous.

"Some people want blue eyes and blond hair," Underwood said. "We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love."

Underwood confirmed the baby news on Instagram, writing, "our little boy is coming this fall."

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison responded in the comments, saying, "Couldn't be more happy for you guys."

Underwood came to fame as a contestant in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and later starred in The Bachelor Season 23. He came out as gay in 2021.

Underwood and Brown married in May 2023.