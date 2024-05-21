'Godfather,' 'Megalopolis' producer Fred Roos dies at 89
UPI News Service, 05/21/2024
Producer Fred Roos died peacefully in his Beverly Hills home at age 89, Roos' publicist confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Roos, who died Saturday, produced many Francis Ford Coppola films, including his latest, Megalopolis, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Roos also co-produced The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now.
He produced many of Coppola's films like One From the Heart, Tucker: A Man and His Dream and The Outsiders and executive-produced Eleanor Coppola's documentary on the making of Apocalypse, and her fiction films.
He co-produced Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides and executive produced her films from Lost in Translation to Priscilla.
Roos was a casting director in the 1960s and '70s for, among others, TV's That Girl and Mayberry R.F.D., and movies The Godfather, The King of Marvin Gardens, and American Graffiti. He was also a casting executive on Francis Ford Coppola's Jack and The Rainmaker.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.