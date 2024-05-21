Industry will return for a third season in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO shared first-look photos and an Aug. 11 premiere date for Season 3 on Tuesday.

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington joins the cast, along with Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Cavill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed and Fiona Button.

Returning stars include Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji.

Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow on the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Industry is a drama series created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The show follows a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co's London office.

Season 3 opens with Pierpoint looking to the future and taking a big bet on ethical investing.

"Yasmin (Abela), Robert (Lawtey), and Eric (Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Henry Muck (Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the top of finance, media, and government," an official synopsis reads.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Meanwhile, "since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha'la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Goldberg)."

Industry Season 3 will consist of eight episodes and premiere Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. The episodes will also be available to stream on Max.

The series first premiered in November 2020 and aired its second season in 2022.