Netflix is teasing the new film Trigger Warning.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday that features Jessica Alba

Trigger Warning is an action thriller written by John Brancato, Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and directed by Mouly Surya.

Alba stars as Parker, a Special Forces commando who returns to her hometown after her father's sudden death.

"Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Weber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad," an official synopsis reads.

"Parker's search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown."

The cast also includes Tone Bell as Spider, a hacker and Parker's covert ops partner, and Gabriel Basso as Mike, a connected local dealer.

The trailer shows Parker (Alba) take on a chainsaw-wielding gang member.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos for the film.

Trigger Warning premieres June 21.