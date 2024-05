Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471

-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527

-- English poet/satirist Alexander Pope in 1688

-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799

-- Musician Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904

-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923

-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924

-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Bill Champlin (Chicago) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Stan Lynch ( Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Judge Reinhold in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor/filmmaker Nick Cassavetes in 1959 (age 65)

-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960

-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972

-- TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Fairuza Balk in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor David Ajala in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Cody Johnson in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Sarah Ramos in 1991 (age 33)

-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 17)