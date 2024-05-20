Steve Carell will star in a new comedy series at HBO.

HBO announced in a press release Monday that it ordered a 10-episode half-hour comedy starring and executive produced by Carell, 61.

The untitled project hails from Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, who previously collaborated on Lawrence's series Scrubs.

The new HBO series is described as "a single-camera comedy set on a college campus, centering on an author's complicated relationship with his daughter."

"The combination of Steve Carell and Bill Lawrence promises to be full of great laughs, warmth, and charm. We're thrilled to be the home for this long overdue collaboration," HBO & Max EVP of comedy programming Amy Gravitt said.

"HBO has long been a standard bearer of quality TV. Getting to do a show there with Steve Carell is an immediate career highlight for Matt and me. Nothing can go wrong now," Lawrence added.

The show is produced by Doozer in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Lawrence, Tarses, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer as executive producers. Lawrence and Tarses will write the first episode.

Carell is best known for playing Michael Scott on the NBC series The Office. He will also star with Tina Fey in the upcoming Netflix series The Four Seasons.