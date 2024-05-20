The Sandman is introducing three new cast members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 2 of the series Monday featuring Adrian Lester (Hustle), Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna) and Barry Sloane (Longmire).

Lester, Creed-Miles and Sloane will play Destiny, Delirium and Prodigal, respectively -- three members of the Endless, a dysfunctional family of immortal beings that embody different natural forces.

The group also includes Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby), Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston), who debuted in Season 1.

The Sandman is a fantasy drama based on the Neil Gaiman comic book. Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg developed and executive produce the TV series, with Heinberg as showrunner.

The Sandman resumed production on Season 2 in November 2023. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.