The Grammy Awards will return in February 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS and the Recording Academy announced in a press release Tuesday that the 67th annual Grammys will take place Feb. 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The show will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The Recording Academy presents the Grammys to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

First round voting will run Oct. 4-15, with nominations to be announced Nov. 8. Final round voting will take place Dec. 12-Jan. 3, 2025.

This year's Grammys took place Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena and aired on CBS. Taylor Swift Miley Cyrus and SZA were among the big winners of the night.

Other award shows have announced 2025 ceremony dates, including the BAFTA Film Awards (Feb. 16, 2025) and the SAG Awards (Feb. 23, 2025).