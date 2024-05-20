Max released the trailer for Am I OK? on Monday. The film premieres June 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson plays Lucy, a woman who re-evaluates her life when she learns her best friend Jane (Mizuno) is moving to London. The trailer shows Lucy and Johnson's misadventures at bars and yoga studios.

Though Lucy maintains she is fine, the trailer cuts to her crying. After one particularly bad joke, Lucy asks herself the question that is the title of the movie.

Am I OK? premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in 2022. During the film's virtual Q&A, Notaro said directing with her wife was a natural evolution of their work together on One Mississippi and Under a Rock.