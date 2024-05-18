Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
UPI News Service, 05/18/2024
Pop music star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Coming in at No. 2 is Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Future Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You at No. 4 and Seventeen's Seventeen Best Album '17 is Right Here' at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Ye & Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 at No. 6, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, Beyonce's Cowboy Carter at No. 8, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 9 and SZA's SOS at No. 10.
