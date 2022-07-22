Netflix is releasing its highly anticipated film The Gray Man, Billy Porter's directorial debut Anything's Possible is streaming on Prime Video and Walker Season 2 is coming to HBO Max this weekend.

Hulu will also be streaming two new films, and Blown Away Season 3 will be available on Netflix.

Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'The Gray Man' -- Netflix

Based on the novel of the same name and directed by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame), The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA agent under pursuit by assassins after uncovering government secrets. It is streaming on Netflix as of Friday. The film also stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, alongside Jessica Henwick and Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page.

'Anything's Possible' -- Amazon Prime Video

The long-awaited debut of director Billy Porter is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday. Described as a coming-of-age story for Gen Z, Anything's Possible follows the journey of transgender high-schooler Kelsa, played by Eva Reign. Porter told Variety the film was "almost like a fairytale."

'All My Friends Hate Me' -- Hulu

A British comedy-horror film, All My Friends Hate Me revolves around a young man "who is cautiously excited about reuniting with his college crew for a birthday weekend." Things go awry, though, when his friends begin to turn against him. The film stars British actors Tom Stourton and Georgina Campbell and streams on Hulu starting Friday.

'Topside' -- Hulu

Topside is a 2020 drama that served as director Celine Held's feature debut. Held also stars in the film as a mother who lives with her 5-year-old daughter in the subway system beneath New York City, attempting to raise her amid constant challenges. Topside will stream on Hulu starting Sunday.

Series

'Blown Away' Season 3 -- Netflix

A Canadian reality show based around competitive glassblowing, Season 3 of Blown Away will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday. The show involves 10 glassblowing experts who attempt to create the best glass sculptures in a chance to win $60,000.

'Walker' Season 2 -- HBO Max

While waiting for its third season to premiere on Oct. 6, fans of Walker can begin streaming Season 2 on HBO Max on Saturday. The show was developed for The CW, and follows Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger who works to raise his family while keeping them safe. The show is a reboot of the 1990s series Walker, Texas Ranger starring Chuck Norris.