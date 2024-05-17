Lainey Wilson was named Entertainer of the Year and won two other Academy of Country Music Awards at a gala Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson also picked up the trophies for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year for "Save Me," her collaboration with Jelly Roll.

Some artists were doubly honored for the music they created, picking up trophies for producing as well as singing.

Chris Stapleton won four ACM Awards -- Male Artist of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year for Higher.

Luke Combs and Jordan Davis also each scored double prizes for singing and producing.

Combs won for Single of the Year for "Fast Car" and Davis picked up two statuettes for Song of the Year for "Next Thing You Know."

Burn It Down by Parker McCollum earned the accolade for Visual Media of the Year, Old Dominion was voted Group of the Year, Dan + Shay won for Duo of the Year and Jessie Jo Dillon was deemed Songwriter of the Year.

Reba McEntire hosted the event, which streamed live on Prime Video.