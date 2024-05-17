MoFac Animation announced Friday that Oscar Isaac and Forest Whitaker will voice biblical characters in their animated film The King of Kings. Isaac voices Jesus Christ and Whitaker Peter the Apostle.

Isaac previously played Joseph in the live-action The Nativity Story. Kenneth Branagh Uma Thurman and Roman Griffin Davis were previously signed to the voice cast.

The King of Kings is based on a Charles Dickens story about the life of Jesus. Branagh and Thurman voice Charles and Catherine Dickens.

In The King of Kings, Charles tells the story of Jesus to his son. The animated medium allows Charles and his son to interact with Jesus and the other characters in the Bible.

The Dickens family cat, Willa, is also a character in the film. Seong-ho "Jay" Jang directs and co-wrote with Rob Edwards.

MoFac says The King of Kings is in the final stages of production and voice recording. They are seeking distribution.