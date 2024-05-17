MTV released a trailer for the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 on Friday. The first half wrapped up May 16 and a reunion special airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer, Justin proposes to Sammi and she accepts. The gang prepare to go to the Super Bowl, hoping to meet Taylor Swift there.

They visit New York City and enjoy slices of pizza on a double decker bus, and Miami for a yacht cruise. Angelina and Vinny have a beef and Snooki seeks out her biological siblings from her adoption agency.

The trailer also teases the return of Nikki Hall, Pauly D's girlfriend. The Situation, JWoww, Deena and Ronnie also star in Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation began in 2018, six years after the original Jersey Shore ended.