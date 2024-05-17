"Around the World in a Day" featuring Moses Sumney
"ã… ã… (Credit Roll)"
"Come Back to Me"
RM released a single and music video for "Come Back to Me" last week. The music video is written, directed and produced by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin.
BigHit Music previously said Right Place, Wrong Person will capture "some of the universal emotions we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn't fit in."
RM will release the album May 24.
As a full group, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group has been on hiatus since 2022.
