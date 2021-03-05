Toni Garrn is pregnant with her first child.

The 28-year-old German model is expecting her first child with her husband, British actor Alex Pettyfer

Garrn confirmed the news in an Instagram post Friday.

"I've been keeping this secret for.. pretty much 6 months exactly. FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all. Let the journey beginn," she wrote.

Models Daria Strokous, Sigrid Agren and Sessilee Lopez were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Wow!! Congratulations Toni!!! And Alex!!" Strokous wrote.

"Beautiful mama," Agren added.

"Omg Toni!!!!! So happy for you!!" Lopez said.

Garrn unveiled her pregnancy during a photo shoot for Vogue Germany. The magazine shared a video from the shoot Friday on Instagram.

"Congrats on your pregnancy @tonigarrn!" the post reads.

Garrn and Pettyfer married in Germany in October. Garrn shared a photo of herself kissing Pettyfer while celebrating Valentine's Day in February.

"Feels like Valentine's Day every day with this one," she wrote.

Garrn is known for her modeling work with Calvin Klein and Victoria's Secret. Pettyfer is known for the film Magic Mike and for playing Brody on the Netflix series The I-Land.