The 43-year-old actor and Kate Hudson appeared on Tuesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, where they discussed how Hudson interviewed Rodriguez on his podcast.
Hudson spoke to Rodriguez during an episode of his Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Have Daddy Issues podcast this month. Kate Hudson said Hudson didn't give her a heads up about the interview.
"He didn't even say, 'Hey, I'm thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Like, is that cool?'" Kate Hudson said while playfully chiding her brother.
"I don't want to get a no," Hudson explained.
Hudson said he purposely avoided asking Rodriguez about his relationship with Kate Hudson.
"I made a point to not bring that up," he said. "I just made a decision, I'm not going to talk about their relationship."
On WWHL, Hudson did share one memory from Kate Hudson's time with Rodriguez.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I do have one beautiful memory, when we were in Canada and I'm waking up in the morning. I look out over the lake and A-Rod is like, waist-deep in the morning sun, doing these stretches. I'm like, 'Who is this man?!'" Hudson said.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.