Oliver Hudson has a "beautiful memory" of his sister Kate Hudson's ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The 43-year-old actor and Kate Hudson appeared on Tuesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, where they discussed how Hudson interviewed Rodriguez on his podcast.

Hudson spoke to Rodriguez during an episode of his Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Have Daddy Issues podcast this month. Kate Hudson said Hudson didn't give her a heads up about the interview.

"He didn't even say, 'Hey, I'm thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Like, is that cool?'" Kate Hudson said while playfully chiding her brother.

"I don't want to get a no," Hudson explained.

Hudson said he purposely avoided asking Rodriguez about his relationship with Kate Hudson

"I made a point to not bring that up," he said. "I just made a decision, I'm not going to talk about their relationship."

On WWHL, Hudson did share one memory from Kate Hudson's time with Rodriguez.

"I do have one beautiful memory, when we were in Canada and I'm waking up in the morning. I look out over the lake and A-Rod is like, waist-deep in the morning sun, doing these stretches. I'm like, 'Who is this man?!'" Hudson said.

Kate Hudson and Rodriguez dated in 2009. Kate Hudson has since been engaged to Matthew Bellamy and is now dating Danny Fujikawa, while Rodriguez is engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

On WWHL, Hudson and Kate Hudson also played a game where they were asked to name their mom Goldie Hawn's favorite child. The siblings both pointed to Hudson as Hawn's favorite.

Kate Hudson, her daughter, Rani Rose, and Hawn appear on the cover of People magazine's new Beautiful issue. Kate Hudson also has two sons, Ryder and Bingham.