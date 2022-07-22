Nickelodeon has revealed the first look at Season 2 of Rugrats, its rebooted animated series based on the hit show of the same name from the 1990s.

The preview came in the form of a short teaser trailer, which debuted Thursday at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif.

The teaser shows off the returning characters from the show as they go on a variety of adventures. This appears to include the babies heading to outer space at one point.

"In the second season of Rugrats, the babies are back and ready to take on the world with their pint-sized perspectives and a diapie full of snacks," Nickelodeon said in a press release. "New episodes follow Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil, and Lil as they cross the frozen tundra, discover the treasures of ancient babies, and journey to the other side of the moon, while spending more time with friends."

The first season of Rugrats premiered in May 2021. Season 2 was ordered last September following positive reviews for the show.

Rugrats stars the voices of E.G. Daily as Tommy and Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie. Cartwright is well known for her role as Bart Simpson on Fox's iconic comedy series The Simpsons.

Cartwright had voiced Chuckie on the original show starting in 2002. With regards to the reboot, she said, "They've kept the integrity of the writing intact."

"Chuckie is such a complex character," Cartwright told UPI during an interview last year. "He's in terror a lot of the time and then he can switch, and he changes."

The original Rugrats premiered in 1991, and followed the everyday experiences of a group of toddlers as they grew up. The show became a hit with kids and garnered four Emmy Awards and six Kids' Choice Awards.

The success of the show has also helped to spawn three theatrical films.

Despite production being halted in 1993, the show's popularity implored Nickelodeon to debut a new season of the show starting in 1997.

Rugrats would end up running until 2004, when it was shelved in favor of a new series set in the future, called All Grown Up!, that showed the babies as teenagers.

Rugrats ended as Nickelodeon's longest-running cartoon until being surpassed by SpongeBob Squarepants in 2012.

It remains one of the longest-running animated television shows in American history.

The 13-episode second season of the rebooted Rugrats will stream on Paramount+ in 2023. An exact release date has not yet been announced.