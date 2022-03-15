Love is Blind star Shaina Hurley is engaged to be married.

The television personality recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Christos Lardos, E! News reported Monday.

People said Lardos proposed March 10. The couple plan to marry in Greece over the summer.

"Shaina is engaged. She's been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I've ever seen her," a source said. "He has stood by her side through all of the Love is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm."

Hurley and Lardos made their relationship Instagram official with a slideshow of photos and videos from Mykonos on Sunday.

"My ride or die forever," Hurley captioned the post.

News of Hurley's engagement follows her appearance in Love is Blind Season 2, which ended with a reunion special released March 4 on Netflix.

Season 2 saw Hurley accept an engagement proposal from her co-star Kyle Abrams after voicing her feelings for Shayne Jansen. Hurley ended her relationship with Abrams due to their differing religious beliefs.

Love is Blind is a dating reality series featuring singles who connect in "pods" where they can talk but not see each other. The couples meet in person after getting engaged.