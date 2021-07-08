Kevin Hart's comedy brand Laugh Out Loud has joined forces with the Sundance Institute to launch a screenwriting fellowship titled Women Write Now that seeks to amplify Black women in comedy.

The fellowship, which is taking submissions through Aug. 5, will offer a selected group of talented writers the chance to receive professional guidance from leading Black women in comedy and see their original screenplays produced by LOL Studios.

Black-ish writer Yamara Taylor is leading the fellowship, which also includes a two-week screenwriting lab.

Ten finalists will be invited to interview with a jury consisting of filmmakers, industry leaders and executives. Six writers from there will then be selected for the fellowship, receive a $10,000 stipend, a four-night trip to the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and a first-look deal with LOL Studios.

Selected screenplays will premiere during a private screening at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival with LOL Studios later distributing the projects across the LOL Network, which includes Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Roku, Snap, YouTube, Facebook and more.

Bresha Webb and Gabrielle Dennis will each direct a screenplay and turn it into a short film.

"Black women have contributed to some of the industry's most successful and innovative film and television content. Yet, opportunities for this group are still few and far between; especially in comedy. With Women Write Now, we're not just shining a light on a problem, but also illuminating a path to long-term solutions," LOL president and COO Thai Randolph said in a statement.

"This project is another in our mission to cultivate, empower, and amplify diverse talent both in front of and behind the camera. We're honored to partner with Sundance Institute to elevate the voices of talented Black women because we know that when you invest in women of color, it pays off in dividends," Randolph continued.