Disney announced on Thursday that Keke Palmer will be voicing new character Maya in the upcoming Disney+ revival of The Proud Family.

"There's a new girl coming to town! Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins," Disney said on Twitter alongside a photo of how Maya will look in the animated series.

The Proud Family revival, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will feature the original voice cast with series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producers Ralph Farquhar and Calvin Brown, Jr. also returning.

No release date has been set.

Kyla Pratt voices main character Penny Proud along with Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienga Boulevardez and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The original Proud Family ran for two seasons on The Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. A television film was also released.

Palmer will be hosting for NAACP a virtual Proud Family reunion with the cast and creative team to discuss the upcoming series Thursday at 3 p.m. EDT.