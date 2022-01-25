TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the event. Other performers include Zac Brown Band, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery and Cody Johnson.
"Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year," iHeartCountry EVP of programming Rod Phillips said. "We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year's show and are especially excited to bring our nationally-recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first time."
The festival will broadcast live on iHeartMedia's country music radio stations May 7 at 8 p.m. EST.
Morris will release the new album Humble Quest in March, while Rhett will release the album Where We Started in April. Underwood released her eighth studio album, My Savior, in March 2021.
iHeartMedia's second annual iHeartRadio Living Black concert will take place Feb. 23 and feature performances by Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo and other artists.
