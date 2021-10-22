Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in 1811-- Actor Sarah Bernhardt in 1844-- Comic actor Curly Howard of The Three Stooges in 1903-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jimmie Foxx in 1907-- Actor Joan Fontaine in 1917-- English author Doris Lessing, winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature, in 1919-- Psychologist\/LSD advocate Timothy Leary in 1920-- Artist Robert Rauschenberg in 1925-- Civil rights activist Bobby Seale in 1936 (age 85)-- Actor Derek Jacobi in 1938 (age 83)-- Actor Christopher Lloyd in 1938 (age 83)-- Actor Tony Roberts in 1939 (age 82)-- Actor Annette Funicello in 1942-- Actor Catherine Deneuve in 1943 (age 78)-- Writer Deepak Chopra in 1946 (age 75)-- Actor Jeff Goldblum in 1952 (age 69)-- Champion skater Brian Boitano in 1963 (age 58)-- Rapper Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, in 1968 (age 53)-- Film producer Spike Jonze in 1969 (age 52)-- Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki in 1973 (age 48)-- Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson 1975 (age 46)-- Musician Zac Hanson in 1985 (age 36)-- Actor Jonathan Lipnicki in 1990 (age 31)-- Rapper 21 Savage, born Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, in 1992 (age 29)-- Rapper Roddy Ricch, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., in 1998 (age 23)