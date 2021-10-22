Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in 1811

-- Actor Sarah Bernhardt in 1844

-- Comic actor Curly Howard of The Three Stooges in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jimmie Foxx in 1907

-- Actor Joan Fontaine in 1917

-- English author Doris Lessing, winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature, in 1919

-- Psychologist/LSD advocate Timothy Leary in 1920

-- Artist Robert Rauschenberg in 1925

-- Civil rights activist Bobby Seale in 1936 (age 85)

-- Actor Derek Jacobi in 1938 (age 83)

-- Actor Christopher Lloyd in 1938 (age 83)

-- Actor Tony Roberts in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor Annette Funicello in 1942

-- Actor Catherine Deneuve in 1943 (age 78)

-- Writer Deepak Chopra in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Jeff Goldblum in 1952 (age 69)

-- Champion skater Brian Boitano in 1963 (age 58)

-- Rapper Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, in 1968 (age 53)

-- Film producer Spike Jonze in 1969 (age 52)

-- Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson 1975 (age 46)

-- Musician Zac Hanson in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Jonathan Lipnicki in 1990 (age 31)

-- Rapper 21 Savage, born Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, in 1992 (age 29)

-- Rapper Roddy Ricch, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., in 1998 (age 23)